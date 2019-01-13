BREAKING: Kisumu Governor Prof Nyong’o Airlifted to Nairobi for Treatment

Kisumu governor Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has been airlifted from Kisumu Aga Khan hospital to Aga Khan teaching and referal hospital in Nairobi for further specialized treatment. He was airlifted by the AMREF Flying doctors service.

The Governor is accompanied by Nerry Achar, his security team, doctors and family members.

Governor Nyong’o fell ill yesterday (Saturday) while attending an event where Reverend Phillip Anyolo was installed as Archbishop of Kisumu Catholic Archdiocese.

He played host to supreme leader the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto during the event of installation of archbishop Anyolo. A statement from Kisumu County Communication Department, indicated the governor was rushed to hospital due to abrupt illness which was attributed to sudden fall in his blood pressure.

Doctors have alleviated any cause for alarm as they maintain that his condition is stable.