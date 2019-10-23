Breaking: Kiambu County impeaches CEC Karungo wa Thang’wa

By Dennis Itumbi via fb
UNFORTUNATE..
Kiambu County impeaches CEC Karungo wa Thang’wa
Series of activities
1. Lake Naivasha Resort (Weekend as part of a retreat with CECs, Cos, MCAs, Municipal board officials…secret MCA meeting)
2. Thika Road Hotel ( Twice, latest yesterday afternoon)
Pledges…
Each MCA promised several places in the Army/Police/Prisons
As your sons, daughters, brothers and sisters sweat for a place put there – Someone is using the positions for political end.
Karungo, worry not,
Some have Godfathers, we have God The Father…
#SystemYaFacts
