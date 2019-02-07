Breaking: Kenyan investigative journalist Mohamed arrested in Uganda

Kenyan journalist with the BBC Kassim mohamed, wife of @nbstv journalist @solomonsserwanj Vivian and two other journalists have been arrested by police in Kampala.
They are among three who are being held at the Kampala central police station .
My friend and Kenya based BBC Journalist @Kmohamed being held by Security authorities in Uganda. He and two others have been detained by police over what they say is "a story they were working on" #Journalismisnotacrime
The journalist were doing a story in the dictatorial land of Uganda .
Kenyan journalist with the BBC @Kmohamed, wife of @nbstv journo @solomonsserwanj Vivian and two other journalists have been arrested by police in Kampala.
Three BBC journalists have been arrested and detained at Central Police Station Kampala together with the wife of @NBS TV journalist .@SolomonSerwanjj @PoliceUg had intentions of arresting Solomon last night but instead found the wife at home
Ugandan police have kidnapped and are holding one of our most stellar investigative journalists and bro @Kmohamed hostage.
