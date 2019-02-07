Breaking: Kenyan investigative journalist Mohamed arrested in Uganda

Kenyan journalist with the BBC Kassim mohamed, wife of @nbstv journalist @solomonsserwanj Vivian and two other journalists have been arrested by police in Kampala.

They are among three who are being held at the Kampala central police station .

My friend and Kenya based BBC Journalist @Kmohamed being held by Security authorities in Uganda. He and two others have been detained by police over what they say is "a story they were working on" #Journalismisnotacrime #KOT — Joy Doreen BIIRA (@JoyDoreenBiira) February 7, 2019



The journalist were doing a story in the dictatorial land of Uganda .

My dear friend, Kenyan journalist with the BBC @Kmohamed, wife of @nbstv journo @solomonsserwanj Vivian and two other journalists have been arrested by police in Kampala. We demand their immediate release #Journalismisnotacrime cc: @jageyo @YvonneOkwara @AfUncensored — John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) February 7, 2019

Three BBC journalists have been arrested and detained at Central Police Station Kampala together with the wife of @NBS TV journalist .@SolomonSerwanjj @PoliceUg had intentions of arresting Solomon last night but instead found the wife at home @BBCAfrica @BBCWorld — HRNJ-Uganda (@HRNJUganda) February 7, 2019