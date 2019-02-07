Kenya Today

Breaking: Kenyan investigative journalist Mohamed arrested in Uganda

Kenyan journalist with the BBC Kassim mohamed, wife of @nbstv journalist @solomonsserwanj Vivian and two other journalists have been arrested by police in Kampala.
They are among three who are being held at the Kampala central police station .


The journalist were doing a story in the dictatorial land of Uganda .

