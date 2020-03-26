BREAKING: Kenya records first coronavirus death, 66 year old man dies at Aga Khan hospital ICU

Health CS Hon Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed death of one of the patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
CS Kagwe, in a statement to newsrooms, said the 66-year-old Kenyan citizen died on Thursday afternoon at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit.
“The man who has been suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland,” said the CS.
The government earlier announced that the number of coronavirus cases had risen from 28 to 31 after three more patients tested positive for COVID-19.
Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, in a press address, said the three new cases are all Kenyan women aged between 30 and 61 years.
Dr. Mwangangi noted that two of the three patients are from Kilifi County while the other is from Nairobi, adding that they are close contacts of patients who previously tested positive.
“The new patients have already been taken into isolation and are being monitored by our medical personnel together with others who previously tested positive,” said the Health CAS.
Earlier today Kakamega governor Wycliff Oparanya shut down county offices in a bid to curb spread, he exposed three cases in Shinyalu sub county. He singled out Boda Boda operators as the most risky group in the county.
Anonymous says
….i do not write on this column but would like to tell our leaders, in order to stop spread of covid 19…only drastic action is to declare curfew for 14days or more….youth service to supply water or maize to poor or slums during this time….
stop everyone except security,doctors moving doing their duties…..
=only factories for food drugs and other essential stuff shud be working ….sasa you see road constructions going on with those handy men without protection at all…….
-you see boda boda ferrying people,since airborne disease sick boda rider or sick customer will spread virus..
if measures are not taken…..no now……soon 254 will see upward infection pattern and when big , big people and their children catch it…….they will declare health curfew/lock down ….and by then no hospitals/doctors etc to handles cases……
Anonymous says
…mean while thieves with state connections are freezing people monies…….where is minister for lands…….and cooperatives…where is gavament…
why and who authorities sacco to change sacco name all of sudden without members knowledge…
One of the shadiest business and get-rich-quick schemes in Kenya is the housing development sector, which those who have got their second degree and some English accent call Real Estate Sector.
Kenya’s real estate sector is not rosy, the firms are struggling, from Cytonn, Centum, Urithi, Lettas Developers, Banda Homes, you name them. The sector might as well have been funded by the proceeds of crime and the unsuspecting people are the ones who are buying into the con and paying for the failed projects.
The Urithi Housing Sacco which has been covered in some sections of the media is really struggling and will go down with Kenyans hard-earned money.
Apart from failing to clear the loans that it took so as to fully buy the plots where some of its projects were advertised to be, Urithi has done a classic thing which most of the corrupt real estate firms are doing, change its name.
The firm which is led by a Mr. Samuel Maina is notorious for not issuing its clients with title deeds from as far back as 2015.
Case in point is Panorama Gardens in Gatanga and Tola 3 and Tola 4 located behind Mang’u High school which were marketed and sold by Urithi as ready plots for immediate development and attracted 400 plus investors, with an eighth of an acre going for Sh2.25 million and sh2.4 million respectively.
Not a single investor can develop the property because none has been issued with title deeds despite clearing their payments. All they have is ownership certificates or agreements they entered with Urithi.
The Urithi Premier Sacco which is part of the Urithi Housing Sacco, changed its name to Anchor Premier Sacco.
This, a source intimated to 254news, helps the company hide its tainted identity. Others like Banda Homes have done so and we shall cover this in the coming weeks.
Just this year, Urithi Sacco management hired models to pose at one of its unfinished housing projects in Nairobi so as to dupe clients that work was ongoing.
The unfinished project at Joska-Kamulu christened Osteen Terrace hired models who stood at strategic locations in the project area. A photo was then taken and shared on social media pages belonging to Urithi.
The houses which were supposed to be completed in 2018, for a project that started in 2016, remain incomplete to this day.
A member of the Sacco who did not wish to be named told 254news that ‘Urithi sold them a parcel of land to which it didn’t have ownership of’.
The above has meant that the Sacco cannot produce or give its clients their title deeds.
In April this year, the management called a meeting with the aggrieved members of the Sacco to calm them and try to control the bad press, but the meeting turned chaotic as members threatened to lynch the chairman, the problem is that the management have never satisfactorily explained what they did with the members’ contributions. Insiders believe that their monies were used to fund UhuRuto campaigns.
At one point the Sacco managers tried to get some Ksh3 billion from Ferdinand Waititu, the Governor of Kiambu but as things turns out now, the problem has been exacerbated by the governor’s suspension and it seems the only option now is to change the names of the Sacco to ‘hide from reality’ with an aim of luring the new unsuspecting clients into the abbys.
Urithi Sacco leads group of developers who have been left with properties they cannot sell, and loans they cannot service either due to poor projection, mismanagement or a housing crunch.
Mr Samuel Maina who is the chairman of this struggling Sacco and David Kariuki Ngare are birds of same feathers. Kariuki after getting the idea of conmanship, left Maina way back in 2013 to set up Gakuyo Real Estate and later Ekeza Sacco where he was recently accused of swindling its members over Sh1 billion.
For starters, Urithi Sacco is now appearing in two faces; Urithi Housing Cooperative Society which focuses on providing land and housing solutions with no title deeds and Urithi Premier Sacco which is specialised in providing Savings and Credit platform. Both faces are allegedly full of complaints, dishonesty and conmanship.
Urithi played deaf ears to the many complaints from its clients just like what the country recently witnessed of Ekeza Sacco. They are now engaging in cheap PR. Today they took a number of unsuspecting investors to Kamulu and Joska area to view their “projects”.