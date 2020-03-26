BREAKING: Kenya records first coronavirus death, 66 year old man dies at Aga Khan hospital ICU

Health CS Hon Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed death of one of the patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

CS Kagwe, in a statement to newsrooms, said the 66-year-old Kenyan citizen died on Thursday afternoon at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

“The man who has been suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland,” said the CS.

The government earlier announced that the number of coronavirus cases had risen from 28 to 31 after three more patients tested positive for COVID-19.

Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, in a press address, said the three new cases are all Kenyan women aged between 30 and 61 years.

Dr. Mwangangi noted that two of the three patients are from Kilifi County while the other is from Nairobi, adding that they are close contacts of patients who previously tested positive.

“The new patients have already been taken into isolation and are being monitored by our medical personnel together with others who previously tested positive,” said the Health CAS.

Earlier today Kakamega governor Wycliff Oparanya shut down county offices in a bid to curb spread, he exposed three cases in Shinyalu sub county. He singled out Boda Boda operators as the most risky group in the county.