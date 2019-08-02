Kenya Today

Breaking: Ken Okoth’s burial to continue

High court has given a go ahead for the burial.
This comes after thorough consultation initiated by ODM leader Raila Odinga.
DNA samples to be taken at 4pm as the country waited for the results.
A Nairobi county MCA claimed that she sired a son with the late Kibra MP.
