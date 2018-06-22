BREAKING! KEBS BOSS CHARLES ONGWAE ARRESTED OVER POISONOUS SUGAR

Kenya Bureau of Standards MD Charles Ongwae and several other officials have been arrested over the contraband sugar scandal.

Reports indicate that they have been taken to the CID headquarters for interrogation.

This comes barely a day after three Cabinet Secretaries clashed over claims that sugar being sold in several parts of the country contains mercury.

The KEBS boss had denied allegations of any traces of the chemical substance in sugar that was imported into Kenya.

He however indicated that some samples were found to contain copper and lead