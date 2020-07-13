BREAKING: KDF Chopper crashes in Machakos, killing two officers

A Kenya Army helicopter on a training flight crashed on Monday at Kithyoko in Machakos County, the Kenya Defence Forces has reported.

KDF said via Twitter that two pilots were evacuated from the site following the crash of the aircraft, Hughes 500MD.

The statement also confirmed the chopper was for training purposes.

“This was a training flight. Onboard were two pilots who have been evacuated from the crash site,” it read.

The US-made light attack helicopter gunship MD 530F crashed at about 10am.

They were heading to Garissa from Nairobi.

The army did not give details about the victims but Machakos Sub-county Commander Karanja Muiruri said two KDF officers died.

The incident took place at around 11.30am.

The plane was one of the six helicopters acquired from the United States in January, through the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.