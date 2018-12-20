Breaking: Martha Karua Destroyed as Court Dismisses Petition against Waiguru

The Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed Martha Karua’s election petition against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The three judge bench comprising of Justices Roselyn Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu, and Gatembu Kairu threw out the case, upholding the previous High Court ruling.

Moments before the court issued its ruling, Karua posted a tweet stating that she was ready to respect whatever the court would decide.

“In court awaiting judgment on my election petition appeal. Whatever the outcome I will respect it and if need be exercise available legal options in the justice chain,” she posted.

The tweet sparked reactions from her followers, some of who sought clarification on her next cause of action and some who interpreted that she had already accepted defeat.

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua during the Zinduka Festival

One Bob Odhiambo replied: “Sounds like you’ve given up, ma’am?”

In reply Karua stated: “Not so just always battle ready whatever the case.”

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was present at the courtroom when the ruling was made and happily celebrated with her supporters outside the court after the ruling.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris was also spotted in the courtroom ahead of the ruling.