BREAKING! KAMEME FM Plays Luo Songs, Callers Say “RAILA Ni Simba”

Kameme FM is known to be one of the Gikuyu vernacular stations that slur Prime Minister Raila Odinga with impunity for his hard stance against the government.
Things however took a sudden twist after President Uhuru met with Raila Odinga in his office at Harambee House.
The meeting was unexpected and it took the supporters of both Jubilee and NASA by surprise.
Subsequently, vernacular fm stations that broadcast in Gikuyu have been playing Luo songs.
In Kameme alone, the station has repeatedly played Kanungo and other songs.
The same callers used to insult Raila are now showering him with beautiful accolades.
They now say Raila in a KING. They say Raila is a Njamba and he is welcome to tour Mt Kenya region.
It remains to be seen what will happen in case Raila exits.
Comments
Anonymous says
Maggots! Suddenly he is now a ‘njamba’. What hypocracy..he has been a madman!
Ni mwega says
crap,they praise you when they need you then throw you like a rotten mutura after using you.The majority of Kenyans are ignorant.After UK I don’t know who’ll be the Muthamaki,be very afraid…
Anonymous says
Those are ways of Lucifer their god.
Because of thier evil ways of stealing and rigging elections and filling all public offices with their zombies who don’t know anything.
When rao accept to talk with the mistake moi brought from where nobody knows. The satanic oath stations start playing valga musis to their mungiki people that their loots and ill ways are protected.
That is shit!