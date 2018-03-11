BREAKING! KAMEME FM Plays Luo Songs, Callers Say “RAILA Ni Simba”

Kameme FM is known to be one of the Gikuyu vernacular stations that slur Prime Minister Raila Odinga with impunity for his hard stance against the government.

Things however took a sudden twist after President Uhuru met with Raila Odinga in his office at Harambee House.

The meeting was unexpected and it took the supporters of both Jubilee and NASA by surprise.

Subsequently, vernacular fm stations that broadcast in Gikuyu have been playing Luo songs.

In Kameme alone, the station has repeatedly played Kanungo and other songs.

The same callers used to insult Raila are now showering him with beautiful accolades.

They now say Raila in a KING. They say Raila is a Njamba and he is welcome to tour Mt Kenya region.

It remains to be seen what will happen in case Raila exits.