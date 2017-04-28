BREAKING: Kajiado Senator Hon Mositet DUMPS Uhuru Jubilee, BLAMES DP Ruto for Masai Community Defection to ODM/NASA

President Uhuru suffered a major political blow on Thursday when Kajiado senator Hon Peter Ole Mositet dumped Jubilee, the senator was among the few Masai who were holding onto Jubilee after Raila’s ODM swept entire of Kajiado and Narok county leaders.

Hon Mositet resigned from Jubilee after he was rigged out the party machinary in favour of Philip Mpaayei in the Jubilee primaries.

Hon Mositet blamed Deputy President Wiliam Ruto for his loss and maintained that he will be on the ballot come August and will join the Masai community in NASA.

“This man, who was supported by Ruto, never had a single political rally in any of the sub-counties except in Central constituency. So how can someone who is not known by anybody win the nomination if there was no rigging,” claimed Mositet.

He was accompanied by Tarayia ole Kores, who lost to Joseph ole Lenku in the governor’s nominations.

The two leaders were addressing 500 delegates from the five sub-counties of Kajiado at Mositet’s residence in Kiserian.

On Wednesday, Mositet and Kores rejected the Jubilee Party nomination results.

They said the results were “cooked” to “favour a certain lineup led by one governor aspirant”.

Mositet, who was thrown out of the tallying centre at Maasai Technical Training Centre by police on the instruction from poll officials on Wednesday evening, said the exercise was a sham.

Philip Mpaayie was announced the winner for the Senate ticket with 62,067 votes against Mositet’s 52,022.

Former Interior CS Joseph ole Lenku won the governor ticket with 88,105 votes against Kores’s 37,690.

Gitau Parsimei who lost to Joseph Manje in the Kajiado North Parliamentary nominations was also present.

Kores and Parsimei also quit JP and promised to follow Mositet to “wherever he will go”.

The trio promised to make a major announcement on Friday afternoon when they meet residents in Kiserian town.

Kores claimed Ruto urged him “many times” to settle for a senate position instead of contesting against Lenku but he refused.

“I told him that the position of senator was intact with Mositet and there was no way I could oppose my friend. He promised to show me fire, and today I have realised what he meant. He interfered with Kajiado nominations,” claimed Kores.