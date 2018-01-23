Breaking: Hassan Omar Withdraws Election Petition Against Governor Joho

Former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar Sarai has withdrawn his petition against election of governor Hassan Ali Joho

Omar, in a withdrawal petition filed at the Mombasa law court on Tuesday, said he no longer has confidence in the neutrality of the presiding judge hearing the case.

Omar said as a result he believes he will not get justice on the matter.

“It will be hypocritical for the petitioners to proceed with this matter when they believe that the honourable court is already biased against them,” he said in the petition.

On January 11, there was a bitter exchange of words between advocates representing Joho and Omar.

This was after Omar filed an application seeking Judge’s Lydia Achode’s recusal from hearing the petition.

He accused Achode of open bias and double standards in handling applications.

Trouble started when Joho’s lawyer Mohammed Balala made an application seeking orders for the court to summon Omar for re-cross examination, a move strongly opposed by petitioner’s lawyer Yusuf Abubakar.