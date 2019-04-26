Breaking: Jubilee Party’s Ahmed Kolosh wins Wajir by-election

President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party’s Candidate Ahmed Kolosh has won the Wajir West by-election after garnering 11,053 votes.

He defeated Kanu’s Ibrahim Sheikh who came in second after garnering 6,532 votes.

The results were announced early Friday morning by IEBC returning officer Mourice Raria.

A total of 17,000 voters turned out to vote in the by-election. The constituency has a total Number of 21,544 voters

Kolosh decamped from Raila Odinga’s ODM party after the Supreme Court overturned his election on January 19.

The ongoing drought lead to voter apathy as most of the voters who are pastoralists moved far with their animals in search of water and pasture for their animals

Sheik, while conceding defeat, promised to work closely with Kolosh.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate my worthwhile competitor. We are all winners. I will join him in building and moving Wajir West foward. In me he has a brother,” Sheikh said.

The election was generally peaceful apart from a few concerns about the speed of the IEBC KIEMS kits.