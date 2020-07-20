Kenya Today

Breaking: Jeff Koinange tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation

Citizen Television’s top anchor Jeff Koinange has tested positive for the viral corona virus disease.

The test comes days after political reporter Stephen Letoo tested positive too.

contact tracing has begun and the two are in self-isolation.

