Breaking: Jeff Koinange tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation

Citizen Television’s top anchor Jeff Koinange has tested positive for the viral corona virus disease.
The test comes days after political reporter Stephen Letoo tested positive too.
contact tracing has begun and the two are in self-isolation.
Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I'm doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine. All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I'm in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!
