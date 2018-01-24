BREAKING: Jamuhuri High School Closed After Religious Fight Broke Out, 35 Students Stabbed

Jamhuri High School has been closed today Wednesday after students fought over allegations of religious discrimination.

It will be remain closed until Monday to give room for investigations into what caused unrest during which more than 35 students were stabbed. The fight started on Tuesday when a Muslim and a Christian reportedly differed in the dining hall.

The matter was reported to principal Fred Awuor who calmed the students but trouble started again today.

“Small issues always come up in schools. We are investigating the issue … there is no school that lacks small issues.” Awuor told media today

Lonah Mumelo, chairperson of the board of the Nairobi school, said the reports from investigations will be evaluated and given to relevant authorities.

“We have to asses the situation. If it is what the school can manage, we will do so. All these things are under investigation.”

She said the injured were treated and taken home by their parents.