BREAKING: Interior CS Matiangi SHUTS DOWN Citizen TV, KTN and NTV Until Further Notice

Interior CS Matiang’i says Citizen TV, KTN News & NTV to remain shut until probe on possible incitement is completed amid public uproar.

“As a result of what happened yesterday, we have commenced investigations targeting individuals,” he said. “Media houses will remain closed until we complete investigations.”

The broadcasting signals of NTV, KTN and Citizen were switched off. But Kenyans watched the live coverage on social media and international TV channels.

Citizen TV was the first to be switched off at around 10am followed by NTV. At the time, KTN was still streaming live in Uhuru Park, while on NTV Ken Mijungu was reporting live.

