BREAKING: Interior CS Matiang’i To Address Media Over Raila Swearing In

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i will shortly address the nation over the state of security in the country and also regarding events at Uhuru park yesterday.
Ealier police denied attack on Kalonzo Musyoka home, seems like he may have attached himself. There also rumours that flying squard police were after Ruaraka MP- Advocate and commissioner of oaths Hon T J Kajwang over his role yesterday.
For this and much more watch Matiangi live on Youtube
Comments
Anonymous says
si ashike PRESIDENT RAILA awachane na press kama yeye ni mwanaume ngurwe ya mtu
Annonimous says
Let him go for Raila if he is man enough. Puga
limkip says
you swore yourself in as ”president” go to state house and take up your ”rightful seat of power” now and start giving your supporters free housing in all Kenyan towns, free ugali and mbuta,and many many free things so they can just sit and talk politics from dawn to dusk under shades of trees at what you refer to as bunges la wananchi.. There is NO WAY you will dictate to the country your demands and you cannot give threats that you will divide the country or take up arms, for before you try that ask yourself whether you are able to stage an armed struggle and win it or you will be beaten miserably. Thank you ”president” baba
Anonymous says
kutokuelewa ni kitu mbaya alisema reasonable rent hakusema kuishi bure stick to what you know which is kutembeza kuma maji maji ama kurape wanyama.
Georgiana Rodriguez says
What the hell are you talking about
I am from Spain and I have been following Kenyan politics
But a little advise
Don’t let your feeling take over you
But present your facts with intellect
ONYARI says
Baba took an oath of President, ni sawa if he his brave enough aende statehouse anangojea nn???