Breaking: IEBC Clears Mc Donald Mariga for Kibra parliamentary race

Independent Electoral and boundaries commission has given Jubilee party candidate Mc Donald Mariga a go ahead arguing that he is a duly registered voter.

The committee chaired by chairman Wafula Chebukati rectified the register to be updated.

Mariga is said to have registered in Kariokor, Starehe constituency.

“McDonald Mariga Can only vie but cannot vote for himself since he is not a registered voter in Kibra.” ~IEBC

“The Law only limits one to register as a voter in the Constituency where By-election is declared, This does not apply to other constituencies or candidates.” ~Wafula Chebukati, IEBC Chair

