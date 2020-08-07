BREAKING: Hon Ramadhan Kajembe is DEAD just a week after wife died of COVID-19

Changamwe MP Hon Miraj Abdillah has confirmed the passing on of former MP and ODM national vice chairman Hon Ramadhan Seif Kajembe.

“Innalilahi wainnailehi rajiuun tupoeni sote Our Father Hon Kajembe Ramadhan Seif ametuwacha”- Hon Abdillah tweeted.

Hon Kajembe’s wife mama Aziza was also reported to have lost battle against covid-19 two weeks ago, she had been admitted at Mombasa Hospital. She was buried the same day at 3pm at the family cemetery in Kwa Shee, Jomvu constituency. Hon Kajembe was however unable to attend the funeral.

The ex-legislator reportedly succumbed to suspected COVID-19 complications at Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa today Friday 7th August.

Sources have confirmed he will be buried at 7 pm at the Kajembe family cemetery in Changamwe.

Following the death of Kajembe, leaders and Kenyans have sent their message of condolences to the family of the former ODM strongman and assistant minister.

In his message of condolence, President Uhuru eulogised the former Assistant Minister as a forthright politician, wise elder and accomplished trade unionist who served the country in different roles over the years with distinction. Uhuru wished the family God’s comfort and fortitude as they come to terms with his demise.

Prime Minister Rt Hon Raila Odinga has also eulogised the late Kajembe as a fearless right activist and a dedicated servant of the people he served.

Deputy president William Ruto described Kajembe as a charismatic, progressive and diligent leader who served the people of Changamwe with courage and distinction.

Mombasa governor H E Ali Hassan Joho said the deceased will be remembered mainly for his generosity.