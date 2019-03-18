Breaking: Hon. Mishi Mboko’s brother dies in Cuba on suicide allegations

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko’s brother Dr Ali Juma is dead.
It is alleged that Dr Juma committed suicide in Cuba where he travelled to complete his master’s degree in Medicine.
ODM party under the leadership of Raila Amolo Odinga has already sent its message of condolence to Mboko’s family.
Condolences to the family of Likoni MP and Dep. Director of Elections Hon. @MbokoMishi following the death of her brother Dr. Ali Hamso in Cuba where he had gone to pursue Masters Degree in Medicine. We pray for God's fortitude to the family during this sad moment. pic.twitter.com/chZf0uXkf7
— The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) March 18, 2019
