Breaking: Hon. Mishi Mboko’s brother dies in Cuba on suicide allegations

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko’s brother Dr Ali Juma is dead.

It is alleged that Dr Juma committed suicide in Cuba where he travelled to complete his master’s degree in Medicine.

ODM party under the leadership of Raila Amolo Odinga has already sent its message of condolence to Mboko’s family.

