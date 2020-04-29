BREAKING: Hon Kimani Wanyoike is DEAD

Veteran politician and presidential and parliamentary aspirant Kimani Wa Nyoike is dead.

According to his family, Mr. Wanyoike died on Wednesday morning at a Nairobi hospital after a long illness. He passed on at the age of 85.

Kimani, who is a former detainee and a trade unionist, ran for president in 1997 on a Ford People ticket. He teamed up with ex former Chief Secretary and head of public service Hon Simeon Nyachae and former Minister the late Kipkalia Kones and came in 3rd in the presidential race that was won by Emilio Mwai Kibaki. He had a tussle with Nyachae over the nomination slot to parliament that was instead given to Kones who was Nyachae’s runningmate.