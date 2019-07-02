Breaking: Hon. Kalonzo appointed special peace envoy to South Sudan

President Uhuru has appointed former vice president Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka to be special peace envoy in South Sudan following agreement by the two rival sides concluded late 2018.

while speaking at the burial of Kalonzo’s father in Kitui, President Uhuru Kenyatta fell short of announcing the appointment.

“Nashukuru kuwa Raila (Odinga) amepewa kazi kule AU…. ataweza kuchangia huko na hiyo pesa nyingi si ataleta hapa kwetu tu? Kuna ubaya hapo wenzangu? (Loosely translated: I’m grateful that Raila has been given a job by AU…He will be able to contribute here and don’t you think he will bring some money to Kenya? Is that wrong my brothers?).

“My brother Kalonzo should help us to bring the country together and peace for all Kenyans and even internationally. Every leader has something to contribute…all we need is to give each other space and respect one another!”,

Kalonzo’s take

“Natangaza hapa leo kuwa hiyo heshima Rais Uhuru amenionyesha na familia…heshima hiyo hatuwezi tukailipa. Kutoka leo, kusitokee mtu atakayenitenganisha mimi na ndugu yangu Uhuru Kenyatta! Mimi nimekubali kuwa mtu wa mguu wa Uhuru,” he said.

(Loosely translated: I want to announce today that I will never be able to repay Uhuru for the respect he has shown to me and my family. From today, let no one separate me and my brother Uhuru. I have accepted to run his errands).

Kalonzo has previously been involved in mediation efforts in Somalia and South Sudan. In the case of Somalia, the former Vice President worked with various warlords to reach a peace accord.

His biggest success was however registered in South Sudan where, together with General Lazarus Sumbeyio, he helped to end the long-running conflict when Khartoum eventually accepted to allow South Sudan break away.

Earlier, politics of unifying the country to realise development took centre-stage during the burial service for Mzee Musyoka Mairu in Kitui county.