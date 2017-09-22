BREAKING: Hon Duale Move To Probe Auditor General Ouko for Leaking Eurobond Scandal facts Quashed By High Court

The high court has quashed the proceedings conducted by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and Trade against Auditor General Edward Ouko saying it does not meet the threshold of fair administrative action.
Justice George Odunga, however, declined to bar parliament from probing Ouko.
Comments
Anonymous says
bimbo! the Eurobond is missing in action.
man your facility is empty.
can explain why each citizen of the republic of Kenya is owned debt of Ksh 150,000 per head yet your regime from abyss has been borrowing and looting at the same time? could you zombies buy those debts with your big empty arrogant mouths.
Anonymous says
