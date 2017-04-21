BREAKING: Hon Dr Gesami RESIGNS from ODM, to Contest for Nyamira Governor as INDEPENDENT Candidate after Nyagarama THRASHED him

Hon Dr James Gesami has resigned from ODM, to Contest for Nyamira Governor as INDEPENDENT Candidate after Nyagarama THRASHED him in the just concluded primaries.
Hon Dr James Gesami has resigned from ODM, to Contest for Nyamira Governor as INDEPENDENT Candidate after Nyagarama THRASHED him in the just concluded primaries.
Comments
Lydia says
Nyagarama is the worst,he got a 7million gate for a hospital that is not functional,they spent millions planting flowers and later putting a parking lot.Millions have been embezzled.The best he has done is build sheds for boda boda operators,people of nyamira wake up.We never voted.Nyagarama says he paid Raila 57 million for this ticket,so Odm was going to dance to his tune.Our civic rights as nyamira people was bought at a price.
Vin says
bla blah..say You never voted not we, cos I voted …… Plus dont apply rumours, think and and comment on factorial grounds
Kerubo says
The whole elections was a hoax,we never voted.Who votes in the dark at midnight? They counted votes alone .It is a shame Odm agrees with this.Shame on you Nyagarama for announcing yourself winner on an election that did not take place.You are such a disgrace.Please continue to sera us with county money.it is our money but we will vote Gesami.
Jackson obare says
This us a right decision daktari. Primaries are never democratic. A strategic campaign will guarantee you a win in August 8th
Mark Orina says
Dr.Gesami you are very dishonest and unworthy trusting.Did you stumble on the information about Nyagarama paying Raila such a whooping amount after loosing the nominations? It is such poor leaders like you who have let voters down.What do you take pride for that you did for the poor voters of West Mugirange.Just like the son of perdition in the Bible you have gone out of ODM and it is dark.
David says
shame on you all who disrespect our governor!
David David says
we were to vote at any time so long as ballot material! I wonder people saying they never voted!!!!! which part of the county! Remember our party leader was aware who was to win!! yours is talks!!
Nyakundi says
Together we shall accomplish our mission $ mandate. Gharama feared the nominated .
Anonymous says
Gesami tosha! we need the Nyamira public service board to be cleansed of clan-mates, nepotism……among other filthy.