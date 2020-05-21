BREAKING: Hon Bishop Margret Wanjiru hospitalised with Covid-19

Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is in hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Sources quoted by local media confirmed that the former MP and founder of the Jesus Is Alive Ministries had hosted 18 people at her house before she fell ill.

The government, in its directives, has forbidden the gathering of more than 15 people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It is not clear why the gathering happened but the Star has confirmed that eight of those 18 people have also tested positive.

The former MP is currently in hospital on oxygen, according to sources familiar with the case.

This came as Kenya confirmed 80 cases in a single day – 41 of them in Nairobi bringing the total to 1,109.

The first case of the coronavirus that has infected over five million globally was confirmed on March 13 in Kenya.

Since then, 50 people have died while 375 have recovered leaving the active cases in Kenya now at 613.