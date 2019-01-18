Breaking: Hon Babu Owino’s election upheld by the supreme court

Once again the Babu Owino has proved he was the real Embakasi champ after Supreme court upheld Babu Owino as Embakasi East MP dismissing appeal by Jubilee rival Francis Mureithi.

Supreme Court upholds election of Babu Owino as Embakasi East MP, dismisses appeal by Jubilee rival Francis Mureithi #SemaNaCitizen pic.twitter.com/Lkd5l25VKV — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 18, 2019

The Court of Appeal earlier had ordered Embakasi East MP loser Francis Mureithi in June 2018 case to pay Sh3 million in costs of the case filed by his opponent.

His lawyers said that the judges publicly admitted that there was sufficient evidence of electoral malpractice.

Win for Babu Owino as Supreme Court validates election https://t.co/VA7YiIbMqP via @wambulwaannette — The Star, Kenya (@TheStarKenya) January 18, 2019





“We are disappointed with the ruling as the judges were in contradiction with the case,” Mureithi said after the Friday verdict.

The supreme Court of Kenya has upheld our 8/8/2017 victory. We give all accolades to the most high God and all my supporters led by my ever supportive wife Mama Fridah, my campaign Secretariat, personal supporters and all residents of Embakasi East Constituency ! pic.twitter.com/dbqyaT4p9w — Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) January 18, 2019

He argued that the Court of Appeal had acknowledged that the video he presented as evidence should have been accepted.

“These are some of the things are considering to go to the Supreme court,” the politician said.

BABU OWINO wins election case as Supreme Court upholds Court of Appeal ruling that he was validly elected as Embakasi East MP. pic.twitter.com/9enDiTy7cB — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) January 18, 2019



On his part, Owino said the Sh3 million given by the court as damages will go to the Embakasi East bursary kitty.

Supreme Court upholds election of @Babu_Owino Owino as Embakasi East MP, dismisses appeal by Francis Mureithi. pic.twitter.com/aguX0gGHVN — Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) January 18, 2019

He extended an olive branch to Mureithi urging him to consider working with him.



“My opponent should move on and respect my tenure. Let him accept to be led,” the ODM legislator said