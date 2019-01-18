Kenya Today

Breaking: Hon Babu Owino’s election upheld by the supreme court

Once again the Babu Owino has proved he was the real Embakasi champ after Supreme court upheld Babu Owino as Embakasi East MP dismissing appeal by Jubilee rival Francis Mureithi.

The Court of Appeal earlier had ordered Embakasi East MP loser Francis Mureithi in June 2018 case to pay Sh3 million in costs of the case filed by his opponent.
His lawyers said that the judges publicly admitted that there was sufficient evidence of electoral malpractice.



“We are disappointed with the ruling as the judges were in contradiction with the case,” Mureithi said after the Friday verdict.

He argued that the Court of Appeal had acknowledged that the video he presented as evidence should have been accepted.

“These are some of the things are considering to go to the Supreme court,” the politician said.


On his part, Owino said the Sh3 million given by the court as damages will go to the Embakasi East bursary kitty.

He extended an olive branch to Mureithi urging him to consider working with him.

mureithi during the court proceedings/courtesy

“My opponent should move on and respect my tenure. Let him accept to be led,” the ODM legislator said

