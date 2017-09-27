BREAKING DRAMA: TEARGAS As Hon Babu Owino RE-ARRESTED Minutes After Being Released By Court, Statehouse Operative Want Him Jailed

Teargas at Milimani Law Courts as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is re-arrested just moments after being released on bail.

Police did not reveal reasons for re-arresting the MP. He was arrested while accompanied by his lawyers and fellow legislators, efforts to rescue him was rendered futile by the well armed police who resorted to to use of physical force.

It is obvious powers that be were not happy with ruling of the order given by the magistrate who ruled that the MP be released on cash bail and a surety of of 1million. Looks like a powerful individual is pursuing to punish the MP maliciously.

Sources have indicated that top statehouse operatives have ordered that he charged assault, an offense allegedly committed while he was vying for SONU Chairmanship, basically the state is fishing for charges to have the MP jailed.

It is not yet clear where the MP is being held, most of his supporters are now scared that he may be tortured by rogue police on orders from above. Two days ago a blogger with strong connections to statehouse who is also a junior lawyer (admitted to bar less than two years ago despite his advanced age of 43 years) called for extra judicial disciliplining of Babu Owino there were no legal means to inflict enough sufficient pain or punshment for abusing uthamaki.



More to follow.

Meanwhile Mose Kuria is free and still insulting leaders and communities, check out video below.

