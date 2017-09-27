BREAKING DRAMA: TEARGAS As Hon Babu Owino RE-ARRESTED Minutes After Being Released By Court, Statehouse Operative Want Him Jailed

Teargas at Milimani Law Courts as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is re-arrested just moments after being released on bail.
Police did not reveal reasons for re-arresting the MP. He was arrested while accompanied by his lawyers and fellow legislators, efforts to rescue him was rendered futile by the well armed police who resorted to to use of physical force.
It is obvious powers that be were not happy with ruling of the order given by the magistrate who ruled that the MP be released on cash bail and a surety of of 1million. Looks like a powerful individual is pursuing to punish the MP maliciously.
Sources have indicated that top statehouse operatives have ordered that he charged assault, an offense allegedly committed while he was vying for SONU Chairmanship, basically the state is fishing for charges to have the MP jailed.
It is not yet clear where the MP is being held, most of his supporters are now scared that he may be tortured by rogue police on orders from above. Two days ago a blogger with strong connections to statehouse who is also a junior lawyer (admitted to bar less than two years ago despite his advanced age of 43 years) called for extra judicial disciliplining of Babu Owino there were no legal means to inflict enough sufficient pain or punshment for abusing uthamaki.
More to follow.
Meanwhile Mose Kuria is free and still insulting leaders and communities, check out video below.
Comments
Eddy says
kwani hii Kenya has got which kind of leadership, Babu won’t be jailed and if so then we demand for clear reasons.
Mjadili says
MATUSI kama ya Uhunye could be the only Clear Reason. So if Uhunye is still out there, Owino has to be out there too.
Maxii says
God is with him ,,,,Allah will not live babu owino alone we trust in Allah
ni mimi says
it’s time to teach those uncircumcised chokoraa
s from lakeside how to behave
Alepo says
These uncircumcised people are the ones who give birth with your women shame on those who anvance and dwell on peoples manhood.Mutu ni akili
Mutethia says
Alepo,do not use your stomach to think, talk like a grow up.kuria yeye anasema shot Fulani mbona ako free are we in banana republic surely.