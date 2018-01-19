Breaking: Hon Babu Owino Arrested For Intention To Overthrow Uhuru government, Detained At Parklands Police Station

Babu Owino arrested over “intention to overthrow the government” and assault, detained at Parklands Police Station.
Babu was arrested outside Parliament buildings by Flying Squad officers for questioning over claims of assault on security guards in Westlands.
In September last year, the MP was re-arrested minutes after he was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail in an incitement case.
He reportedly posted that he will not apologise over ‘mtoto wa mbwa’ remarks.
Comments
Res says
Who could have thought it would be Babu to be first? Govt has a well laid plan to handle Raila. More surprises coming.
Osama Bin Masjid says
Which government?There is no gvt in kenya.Idiot in the name of res .Wd are coming for u soon.
Anonymous says
He is is just a sacrificial lamb the government is using to instill fear on opposition. Babu has no means to overthrow the sham government. Babu is used as a dummy variable to send a message to the opposition ; he is like Koigi Wa’Mwere during Kenyatta’s time. Once a Government has started picking on innocent opposition members, then they harden them more and more!
fred says
You are moulding opposition well and better than yesterday by arresting Babu
fred says
Uhuru wasting time tu
Res says
If there is no govt in your head doesn’t make any difference.There ia a govt in kenya which Raila fools he will overthrow.
Anyi Mwanza says
Foolish Uhuru your term is over.As u arrest Babu,we shall arrest u too
onyari says
Plx give Hon.Uhuru Kenyatta enough time to deliver his duty deliberately to all kenyans.CX siasa ix ova wacha Rao await for 2022 ajaribu bahati na spokesman wa rift valley Hon.Ruto
Persianna says
Welcome to best sex dating site http://wantsdate.com
Anonymous says
think twice babu
Anonymous says
let those want. to built kenya do so