Breaking: Hon Babu Owino Arrested For Intention To Overthrow Uhuru government, Detained At Parklands Police Station

Babu Owino arrested over “intention to overthrow the government” and assault, detained at Parklands Police Station.

Babu was arrested outside Parliament buildings by Flying Squad officers for questioning over claims of assault on security guards in Westlands.

In September last year, the MP was re-arrested minutes after he was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail in an incitement case.

He reportedly posted that he will not apologise over ‘mtoto wa mbwa’ remarks.

