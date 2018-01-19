Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Breaking: Hon Babu Owino Arrested For Intention To Overthrow Uhuru government, Detained At Parklands Police Station

Breaking: Hon Babu Owino Arrested For Intention To Overthrow Uhuru government, Detained At Parklands Police Station

11 Comments

Babu Owino arrested over “intention to overthrow the government” and assault, detained at Parklands Police Station.
Babu was arrested outside Parliament buildings by Flying Squad officers for questioning over claims of assault on security guards in Westlands.

In September last year, the MP was re-arrested minutes after he was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail in an incitement case.

He reportedly posted that he will not apologise over ‘mtoto wa mbwa’ remarks.

Comments

  3. He is is just a sacrificial lamb the government is using to instill fear on opposition. Babu has no means to overthrow the sham government. Babu is used as a dummy variable to send a message to the opposition ; he is like Koigi Wa’Mwere during Kenyatta’s time. Once a Government has started picking on innocent opposition members, then they harden them more and more!

    Reply Report comment

  8. Plx give Hon.Uhuru Kenyatta enough time to deliver his duty deliberately to all kenyans.CX siasa ix ova wacha Rao await for 2022 ajaribu bahati na spokesman wa rift valley Hon.Ruto

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies