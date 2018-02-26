Breaking: High Court Orders Government To Allow Miguna Back To The Country February 26, 2018 6 Comments Miguna Miguna allowed back in Kenya; High Court issues conservatory order revoking deportation until his petition is determined.
Anonymous says
Kiambu Mafia might assassinate Miguna Miguna like they did to msando.
Anonymous says
When you Know the truths you are always set free.
welcome GENEEALLY
Kipyegon says
If u think Kenya is bad state, as Miguna. Why is he so desperate to return to the country some of u despise with passion? Because he knows Kenya is a greater state than Canada
Anonymous says
CITIZENSHIP BY BIRTH CAN NEVER BE REVOKED AS MATIANGIs of this KENYA THINK
CAN YOU WAKE UP FROM NYAYO ERROR MENTALITY
OK????
noma says
its possible to be taken in cicles for hundreds of years by leaders claiming to fight for you. miguna may be the guy kenya needs.
Anonymous says
What really happened with secession??every day with uthamakistan is yack..we shldn’t give up the fight.eti fulani wa fulani ndiye rais,sisi hiyo hatutambui.