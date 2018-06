RNYS Scandal suspects granted bail on the following conditions:

1. Each to execute a bond of 5 million plus a surety of 2 million each.

2. Each to deposit a cash bail of 1 million

3. Each Deposit their passports and travel docum3nts

4. Each to report to DCI office at Gigiri once every week and an Officer be assigned to handle them.

5. Make no contact with any of the staff or witnesses.

6. Not leave jurisdiction of the trial court without prior notice of the court.