BREAKING: Heath CS Kagwe abandons chopper in Kericho after it developed mechanical complications, forced to travel by road back to the city

Health Cabinet Secretary Hon Mutahi Kagwe was today Monday 10 August forced to abandon a chopper he was using while on official duty in Kericho County and instead travelled by road back to Nairobi.

CS Kagwe who had boarded the chopper at the Kericho Golf Club was forced to alight after several attempts by the pilot to ignite the engine proofed futile, he then jumped into official car and travelled by road by back to Nairobi.

Hon Kagwe was on a tour of Kericho county to assess the level of COVID-19 preparedness, he visited Kericho Sub-County hospital ICU and isolation units then headed to the Waltereed Laboratory where COVID-19 samples were being tested.

He was accompanied by Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and several Ministry of Health Officials later briefed the nation on the state of coronavirus in the country in which he confirmed 492 new cases of the coronavirus.

The new cases include 488 Kenyans and 14 foreigners, the new country total stands at 26,928.

They were tested from 4063 samples and they are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi (357), Garissa, (52), Kiambu (37), Kajiado (14), Busia (5), and Baringo (5).