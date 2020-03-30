BREAKING: Health CS Kagwe announces 8 more coronavirus cases, total 50

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 8 more cases of coronavirus cases in Kenya.

Speaking on Monday during a Press briefing at Afya House, the CS said this now brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Kenya to 50.

“The eight cases are spread out in Kitui (1), Nairobi (6) and Mombasa (1),” he said.

According to CS Kagwe, 88 samples were tested from close contacts of the previous 42 confirmed cases and out of this number six were confirmed positive.

One of the confirmed cases is a patient at the Aga Khan Hospital.

The CS further stated that tracing of contacts of the 50 patients is ongoing and the total number of close contacts now stands at 1474.

“Out of this, 231 have been discharged after completing mandatory 14-day follow up,” CS Kagwe said, adding that teams are now monitoring 1211 close contacts.

1005 people have so far been tested for coronavirus.

Nairobi County still leads with 34 cases, Kilifi 6, Mombasa 3, Kajiado, Kwale and Kitui each having one case.

“This means the virus is now being spread through community transmission and it calls for more personal responsibility,” CS Kagwe added.

According to him, community transmission means the disease is no longer transported from outside and Kenyans must raise their level of awareness and adherence to social distancing guidelines as well as hygiene.