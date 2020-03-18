BREAKING: Health CS Hon Kagwe confirms 3 more cases of Coronavirus, total 7 and counting

Health Cabinet Secretary Hon Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed that three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven.

“We now have seven confirmed case. All these cases are imported,” he said.

Speaking to the media today Wednesday, 18th June, Kagwe said the first two cases related to these three are a couple that travelled from Spain on the March 4 through Dubai arriving in Kenya on March 5.

The third case is a Burundian national who had travelled from Dubai arriving on March 17.

“He was picked by Kenya surveillance team during routine screening at the JKIA,” Kagwe said.

Hon Kagwe said that if you fail to self-quarantine after promising to do so, you will be jailed.

He said there are 18 cases that are currently admitted at Mbagathi hospital. Seven have been screened and are negative.

“Samples from the remaining 11 are currently being tested. It is now clear that the threat we face is from other countries,” he said.

“We do not wish to see people congregating anywhere. Wash your hands and do social distancing.”

He noted that the self quarantine is compulsory.

“There is no reason to put you in a hospital when you have a severely bad cold. It is not necessary to take you to isolation. We can only take you there if you do not have the environment in which you can self quarantine,” he said.

Earlier, president Uhuru Kenyatta voiced optimism that Kenya will overcome the the global pandemic that has threatened big economies like China, USA and Europe.

The disease has so far killed over 6,000 people globally and infected thousands.

“We shall overcome this problem as a result of togetherness. We shall handle this scenario,” Uhuru said.