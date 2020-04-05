Breaking: Health CS confirms 16 more coronavirus cases, total 142 patients

☑️ In the last 24 hours, 530 samples have been tested. Out of these, 16 people have tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Kenya to 142

☑️ Out of the 16 new cases, 11 have a history of travel, while 5 are local transmissions.

☑️ Henceforth, those who die from COVID 19 must be buried within 24 hours of the declared time of death

☑️ Distribution of masks will be done at county level through organized groups like matatu saccos

☑️ There are reports of some private hospitals overcharging patients that have been admitted there. This is immoral and the government condemns such moves in the strongest terms possible.

☑️The Government has extended the ban on international flights for another 30 days. However, this does not apply to flights coming to evacuate foreign nationals and cargo flights. However, the airlines must give a 72 hour notice at the very least before flying to Kenya

☑️ Cargo flights are important because the country needs to bring in medical equipment and other supplies . On this note, a KQ plane will fly to China on Wednesday to collect much needed medical equipment

☑️ 90% of Kenyans use public transport and this is a potential weak link in the transmission of the virus. The Government has observed that set directives are not being adhered to by matatu operators. Therefore, from tomorrow, any matatu operator found not observing directives issued will lead to the suspension of Sacco licenses for non compliant operators and bonding of the vehicle concerned. The operators will also be prosecuted under the Public Health Act for deliberately spreading the virus. The same rules apply to boda boda operators

☑️ Visits to prison will remain suspended for another 30 days