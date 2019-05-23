Breaking: Governor Waititu’s home raided by EACC officers

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have this morning (Thursday) raided Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu’s homes in Runda and Garden Estate in graft probe.

The detectives who are investigating alleged corruption in the county that borders the capital Nairobi were searching for documents relating to contracts issued by Mr Waititu’s administration.

The outspoken governor, popularly known as Baba Yao, is under the EACC spotlight over alleged corruption in a number of his county programmes, including Kaa Sober, which was aimed at rehabilitating alcoholics.

Sources have it that 15 other officials of the county government are targeted in the ongoing investigations.

