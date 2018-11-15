BREAKING: Governor Obado Remanded At Gigiri Police Station, Bail application Ruling On Friday

DP Ruto’s Luo Nyanza point-man the Migori governor Okoth Obado has been sent back to police remand, he will spend a night at the Gigiri police cells pending the ruling on his bail application in the gun case.

Kibera Chief magistrate Joyce Gandani set bail ruling for tomorrow Friday sending Obado back to Gigiri police station.

State prosecutor Ms Catherine Mwaniki the court to grant them 15 days to detain Obado as they continue with investigations over illegal possession 8 guns. She told the court that Obado will be charged with the illegal possession of a fire arm and ammunition without a valid certificate but needed more time to establish if more offences could have been committed.

The governor was arrested by DCI on Wednesday after an EACC raid at his Nairobi and Migori homes stumbled on a cache or arms.

The defence team led by Cliff Ombeta argued that the governor has cooperated with security agencies hence should be granted bail.

He further argued his client, who is also facing a murder charge, has lived by the bail terms for the said case.

The defence further told the court that Obado is not a flight risk and will present himself when needed by the investigative agencies.

Ombeta also dismissed the DPP’s request for more days on grounds of conducting a ballistic examination at the scene.

“The guns were transported to Nairobi. We saw them at the DCI headquarters. We wonder what the officers will be looking at yet there was no shooting at either of the homes,” Ombeta told the court.

Pundits have termed Okoth Obado’s latest tribulations as political witch hunt meant to punish him over his links with DP Ruto however others have turned the heat on the governor prominent friend who seem keen at sacrificing Obado to gain sympathy in Migori and Luo Nyanza.

