Breaking: Governor Nyong’o rushed to Aga Khan Hospital, admitted in ICU

Kisumu governor His Excellence Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o was rushed to hospital and admitted at the Aga Khan hospital In Kisumu.

The governor fell ill while attending installation mass celebrating the appointment of Anyolo as the mew Catholic Archbishop of Kisumu diocese.

“The governor is here at the facility and the doctors are treating him,” a doctor at the facility told local reporters on Saturday.

Nyongo was among the leaders that was attending the installation of the new Archbishop of Kisumu, Rev Philip Anyolo at the Uzima University grounds.

Earlier, Nyongo welcomed ODM leader Raila Odinga at the installation ceremony for the new Kisumu Archbishop Philip Anyolo.

The mass was also attended by People’s president H E Raila Odinga and DP Willimam Ruto

