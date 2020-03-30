BREAKING: Government to give food to the poor, total lock-down for 21 days to curb coronavirus

GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES HARAMBEE FOR CORONA

To foster our national response to the Coronavirus Pandemic, His Excellency the President has directed the National Treasury to set up the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

The principal object of the Fund shall be to mobilize resources for emergency response towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The seed capital of the Fund shall be drawn from the Exchequer, including the voluntary salary-cuts undertaken by the senior ranks of the Executive, Judiciary, Legislature and County Governments.

The Exchequer contributions shall be supplemented by donations by Kenyan individuals and corporate entities, grants from our development partners and multinational institutions, and such other gifts, subscriptions and contributions as the Fund may receive from time to time.

The Fund shall be governed by a Board; which His Excellency the President has constituted as follows:

Chairperson Ms. Jane W. Karuku

Members

Mr. Michael Joseph

Dr. James Mwangi

Dr. Narenda Raval

Mr. Joshua Oigara

Mr. Jeremy Awori

Mr. Wachira Waruru

Mr. Mohammed Hersi

Ms. Phyllis Wakiaga

Secretary

Mr. Kennedy W. Kihara

His Excellency the President has further designated Dr. Fred O. Matiang’i, EGH and Govnr. Wycliffe Oparanya, EGH as the joint representatives of the Government of the Republic of Kenya.

The Government of Kenya calls upon all Kenyans, Corporate Entities both domestic and multinational, as well as our international development partners to support the national initiative. By doing so, Kenya will be better able to successfully contain the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on our citizens, and particularly the most vulnerable members of society.

Kanze Dena-Mararo

State House Spokesperson