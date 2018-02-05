Kenya Today

BREAKING: Government SWITCHES BACK TV Stations, Next Is Miguna

GOVERNMENT switches back TV stations hours after activist filed contempt of court proceedings against CSs Fred Matiang’i, Joe Mucheru and CA for defying orders to restore TV signals; Citizen TV however remains off.

Earlier the government w sued for defying a court order to restore the broadcast of Citizen TV, Inooro TV, KTN News and NTV.

In the contempt of court proceedings filed Monday afternoon at the Milimani Law Courts, activist Okiya Omtata wants the court to cite relevant authorities and persons for contempt of court.

“This application, criminal contempt, is the doing of any another act which scandalizes or tends to scandalize, or lower the judicial authority or dignity of the court,” reads the application.

Omtatah wants the matter be heard ex-parte and be certified as urgent.

He argues that the Communications Authority of Kenya was duly and effectively served with the court orders issued last week.

He cited all the CA directors including the Chairman of the board directors Ben Ngene Gituku, Sam Iteere (PS ICT) , Karanja Kibicho (PS internal Security), Kamau Thugee (PS Treasury)

More to Follow

Comments

  1. WHEN THE LUOS ARE BEING DISARMED WHILE BEING THREATENED WITH FORCED PUBLIC CIRCUMCISION AT UHURU PARK , AND THE PERSON ORDERING THE DISARMING OF THE LUOS IS BUSY ARMING HIS GROUP TO THE TEETH WITHOUT FACING ANY LEGAL JEOPARDY, SOMETHING IS VERY, VERY WRONG!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJRTPfWIjrU

    NO MAN OR WOMAN SHOULD ALLOW ANOTHER PERSON TO FIDDLE WITH HIS/HER PRIVATE AREAS AND LET THIS PERSON WALK AWAY WITH A FIGHT! PROTECTING YOUR PRIVATE PARTS IS A HUMAN RIGHT! DO NOT LET ANYONE FIDDLE WITH IT!!!

    Reply Report comment

  3. @mimi, why should you think that it is good to stereotype and generalise an entire community just because of a few people you hate. I am sure there are Luo guys around you who are good and I suppose are your friends. There may also be some from your own community whom you don’t like to associate with. Please let’s sober up, let’s love one another even our enemies

    Reply Report comment

  4. why should I respect those gorillas from lakeside whom are out burn and rape our economy coz ones of their own senior gorilla was rejected and humiliated five times by Kenyans . cursed community and slumdwellers who’s add no values in our country zombies who’s never contribute or invest in our country economy .but spent most of their times throwing stones burning and looting from hardworking Kenyans

    Reply Report comment

