BREAKING: Government SWITCHES BACK TV Stations, Next Is Miguna

GOVERNMENT switches back TV stations hours after activist filed contempt of court proceedings against CSs Fred Matiang’i, Joe Mucheru and CA for defying orders to restore TV signals; Citizen TV however remains off.

Earlier the government w sued for defying a court order to restore the broadcast of Citizen TV, Inooro TV, KTN News and NTV.

In the contempt of court proceedings filed Monday afternoon at the Milimani Law Courts, activist Okiya Omtata wants the court to cite relevant authorities and persons for contempt of court.

“This application, criminal contempt, is the doing of any another act which scandalizes or tends to scandalize, or lower the judicial authority or dignity of the court,” reads the application.

Omtatah wants the matter be heard ex-parte and be certified as urgent.

He argues that the Communications Authority of Kenya was duly and effectively served with the court orders issued last week.

He cited all the CA directors including the Chairman of the board directors Ben Ngene Gituku, Sam Iteere (PS ICT) , Karanja Kibicho (PS internal Security), Kamau Thugee (PS Treasury)

