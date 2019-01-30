Breaking: Government suspends free car days for two weeks due to security reasons

The government has suspended the car-free days in the city for another two weeks.

Transport CS James Macharia said the suspension is to enable them to vet hawkers and traders taking into consideration the recent terror attack in DusitD2 so that they are sure who will be occupying the area provided.

The decision came after a meeting between the ministry, Nairobi Senator Jonhson Sakaja, Nairobi County officials and hawkers representatives.

On Monday, the government said it plans to close certain roads in the city, barring motorists from accessing them on Wednesdays and Fridays as it plans to roll out the BRT buses.

The car-free days plan is part of the project to decongest the city and attract investors.

“The pilot stage is starting off with Moi Avenue, Harambee Avenue, Taifa Road, City Hall and Mama Ngina Street,” Public Works PS Paul Maringa said.

Maringa said there will be dedicated parking at Uhuru Park and Railways Station.

More than 5,000 stalls will be built during the pilot programme.

CS Macharia also said the much-awaited Bus Rapid Transit will be commissioned next month.

He said the first lot – 64 buses – is ready for shipping from South Africa.

The buses have two doors on the right side, driver control safety gadgets and will use electronic fare payment systems.