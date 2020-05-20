BREAKING: Government declares Monday will be public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr

Interior CS Fred Matiangi has declared 25th May a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr, the end of holy month of Ramadhani

CS Matiang’i in a gazette notice declared May 25 a public holiday in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act.

Muslims began observing the holy month of Ramadan on April 23.

The festival of Idd-ul-Fitr, the Festival of Fast-breaking, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

Traditions of Idd-ul-Fitr

‘Sawm’, which is the practice of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Muslims believe that it was during the month of Ramadan that the text of the Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr with prayers called “Salat Al Eid” in Arabic.