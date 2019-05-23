Drama: DP Ruto staunch ally Governor Waititu chased, arrested by EACC Police, detained for interrogation over corruption

Kiambu governor Fedinand Waititu has been arrested by EACC officers barely an hour after his home was raided by EACC officers in graft probe.

Waititu was arrested after more than six hours of interrogation following a dawn raid by the detectives in his Runda and Garden Estate homes in Nairobi.

The detectives were searching for vital documents as the EACC steps up their graft probe over audit queries in Kiambu county.

15 other county officials are also under the EACC radar over the matter.

Earlier this month, the Kiambu County Government presented the Senate with a financial statement showing Waititu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to Kiambu.

