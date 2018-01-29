BREAKING: Gov Sonko Suspends Director In Charge of Fire Department Over #LangataFire

Nairobi County director in charge of Fire Department Mr Brian Chunguli Kisali and his deputy have been sent on compulsory leave over poor handling of the #KijijiFire tragedy in Langa’ta that left four people dead‬.

”You are hereby instructed to proceed on compulsory with immediate effect and not later than Monday 29th January 2018 untill you are recalled to office”- read the letter to Director Kisali that was signed by acting County secretary Mr Leboo Ole Morintat.

The suspended director was accused last year by Buruburu residents of sending over empty fire engine during a fire tragedy that razed down a popular night club Casaurina killing workers.

According to Buruburu residents who filed their complaints at the Buru Buru police station, they accused Kisali of being responsible for the fire that killed workers at the popular night club. The residents lamented over the delayed emergency response during the fire incident that burnt down the club adding that an empty fire engine was dispatched to put out the fire.



Meanwhile Deputy president William Ruto has joined Nairobi county Executive in charge of health and infrastructure also area MP Nixon Korrir to condole the residents.



Governor Sonko’s move has been praised as City residents called for a probe. Meanwhile it was clear that inaccessibility was major reason why the county fire services were unable to put off the fire quickly. Lack of water was also blamed.

DP Ruto has confirmed that national government will work with governor Sonko to help the Kijiji victims. He offered 70 million from the national government and committed NYS servicemen to be on location tomorrow to start rebuilding the homes for the victims.