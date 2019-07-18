Breaking: Gov. Mutua closes Naivas Supermarket (meat section)

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua has directed that meat/Butchery sections of all Naivas Supermarkets in Machakos County be closed with immediate effect.

The decision was made after a laboratory report revealed that meat from Naivas Supermarket on Gateway Mall, in Mavoko, had 3.286 milligrams of an additive that should not be used in meat.

“I have subsequently directed that the meat/butchery SECTIONS of all Naivas stores in Machakos County to be closed immediately. This is on the suspicion that the supplier of meat at all Naivas Supermarkets in Machakos County is the same entity,” Mutua stated.

The Governor has since directed all the government officials to move with speed to get to the bottom of the matter.



The news comes in the aftermath of Denis Okari’s explosive expose which showed how supermarkets are using chemicals to store meat. The reporter conducted laboratory tests on meat samples which revealed high levels of Sodium Metabisulphite.