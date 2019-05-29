Breaking: Gov. Mandago’s brother found dead

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago’s elder brother was found murdered and body dumped at an incomplete building in Eldoret on Monday.

The police reported that the deceased might have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped at the building at Chepkanga market roughly 10 Kilometers from Eldoret town.

Confirming the incident, Moiben Deputy County Commissioner Lilian Langat revealed that the police had launched investigations into the possible murder.

The body was found by a plumber who was working in the area.

“The body was found in an abandoned section of the building and police are carrying out the investigations so that we get to know exactly what happened,” stated Langat.

The incomplete building where Jackson Mandago’s brother was found dead.

She further disclosed that several people had already recorded statements in relation with the matter.

The man, who is believed to be an employee of Kenya Pipeline Eldoret depot, had worked in Kisumu until he was recently transferred to Eldoret.

The body of the deceased was later collected by the police and taken to Eldoret Hospital mortuary.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat sent his condolences to the governor’s family.

“The security agencies should get to the bottom of this heinous act. How sure are we about the safety of our people?” posed Kiplagat.