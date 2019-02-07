Breaking: Homabay governor Awiti wins election petition, supreme court dismisses Hon Magwanga court of appeal victory

Homa-bay Governor Cyprian Awiti’s election victory has been upheld by the supreme court after a petition filed by his competitor former Kasipul mp Hon Oyugi Magwanga was thrown out

In a ruling by Supreme court judge Jactone Ojwang, the court overturned the court of appeal decision sighting that scrutiny was not done to the expectation.

High court and court of appeal had earlier nullified Awiti’s election.

Other notable governor election losers who filed petitions included Kisumu’s Jack Ranguma, Kirinyaga’s Martha Karua, Kilifi’s Kazungu Kambi and Machakos’ Wavinya Ndeti.

Senior counsel James Orengo thanked the court for the decision which he described as “wise”

Awiti was represented by lawyer Tom Ojienda, Otiende Amolo,James Orengo among others

More to follow…