Breaking Good News: SONKO rescues Kakuma refugee who crawls 5km to school daily

By Patrick K.

Governor Mike Sonko has come to the the rescue of a disabled South Sudanese refugee, Machar Atem Abuoi.

Philanthropic Governor has volunteered to donate wheelchair to Machar Atem Abuoi,a South Sudanese refugee pupil who is residing in Kakuma Refugee Camp.

Machar is now doing his final year as a class 8 student. His inability to stand or walk took him a long time to achieve his academic ambitions.

Thanks to Governor Mike Sonko for his selfless input by considering the plight of this young man. God bless you .

Machar has been doing his primary education for over ten years now because he missed school days when it is raining or too hot. Machar crawls, and he always suffers blisters on his hands and knees. SBS Dinka’s stringer interviewed Machar Atem Abuoi while he was going to school.