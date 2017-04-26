BREAKING: Gem MP Hon Jakoyo Midiwo LOSES ODM Ticket to Little Known Elisha Odhiambo

GEM MP Jakoyo Midiwo loses ODM ticket for the seat to Elisha Odhiambo. Interim results show Odhiambo has 13,400 votes while Midiwo has 8,900.

Hon Midiwo is an ODM strongman, he is a first cousin to party leader Raila Odinga. If Midiwo concedes defeat then it will a testmony that nominations were free and fair, for obvious reasons that if he wanted a certificate he could have bulldozed his way….

But Midiwo dismissed the results saying the nominations were not transparent.

Other aspirants Rading Otieno and Fabian Oriaro got 1, 821and 54 votes respectively.