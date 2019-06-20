Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Breaking: Former presidential candidate arrested with Bhang worth millions

Breaking: Former presidential candidate arrested with Bhang worth millions

1 Comment

Former presidential candidate in 2013 election Jeffar Isak has been arrested with Bhang in his vehicle .
Isaak was nabbed at 9 pm wednesday eveniong in Marsabit county.
He was using a prado TX to transport the illegal drug .
The police intercepted it after a tip off from the public.
He is being held at Marsabit police station.
More to follow…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies