Former Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero has been arrested again in another graft probe.

BREAKING: Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero arrested in graft probe. Former Chief of Staff George Wainaina also arrested. EACC probing alleged illegal payment of KSh68M to a law firm #DayBreak pic.twitter.com/DM8J0IoO0p — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 26, 2019

The Former Chief of Staff George Wainaina has also been arrested. EACC is probing the alleged illegal payment of KSh68M to a law firm.More to follow………..