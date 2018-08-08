BREAKING: Former Nairobi Governor ARRESTED By Police Over Corruption And Embezzlement

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have arrested former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero over mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds during his tenure.

Kidero was arrested on Wednesday afternoon alongside 7 others on the orders of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The eight will be arraigned before an anti-corruption court.

“Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission received information concerning alleged criminal activities involving Nairobi City County Government officials touching on the mismanagement and embezzlement of Public funds,” tweeted the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.



DPP Noordin Haji said he was satisfied that the persons named “are criminally culpable jointly and severally.”

“The DPP has accordingly directed the Commission to proceed and have the named persons immediately arrested and arraigned in court to answer to various charges of corruption and related economic crimes,” read one of the tweets.

“Following the reports, EACC embarked on investigations which unearthed a series of offences against the following persons:”

Evans Odhiambo Kidero- Former Governor NCC

Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa- Former County Secretary NCC

Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba- Former CFO-NCC

Stephen Ogaga Osiro- Former H/o County Treasury

Luke Mugo Gatimu- Ag Chief Officer Finance

Maurice Ochieng Okere- Ag Head of County Treasury

Gregory Mwakanongo- CEC Member- Finance & Economic Planning

John Githua Njogu -Lodwar Wholesalers/Ngurumani Traders Ltd

Grace Njeri Githua- Lodwar wholesalers /Ngurumani Traders Ltd

“The commission forwarded the investigations file and documentary exhibits vide a letter dated July 13, 2018 together with a report under section 35 of the Anti-corruption & Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).